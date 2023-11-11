KogiDecides2023: INEC Officials Arrive In Ijumu LGA

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have arrived in some polling units in the Ijimu Local Government Area of Kogi State, signalling the start of the anticipated off-circle governorship election in the state.

New Telegraph reports that, at 7:56 a.m., the INEC officials are at 1, Odda quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA, Kogi as the presiding officer set up the required election-related equipment.

Voters were observed looking up their names in the register at Omepa Primary School, Ward 01, PU 008, Idah LGA, Kogi.

1,599 voters are expected to cast ballots at the polling place as of 7:50 a.m., and seven security guards were on duty.

However, as of 7:50 a.m., INEC officials had not arrived at PU028, Nagazi farm centre, Adavi LGA, Kogi.