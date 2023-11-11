KogiDecides2023: Hoodlums Stom NUJ Secretariat, Haggle Over ‘Mobilisation Fees’

A few hours to the commencement of the Kogi State governorship election, some suspected hoodlums broke into the secretariat of the National Union of Journalists in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Saturday and carted away with the mobilisation fees.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums stormed the venue with cars and motorcycles.

The secretariat which is not far from the Crowther College, houses a considerable number of polling units.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the hoodlums were seen haggling over mobilisation fees for the elections before being eventually kicked out by security officials.