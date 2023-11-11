New Telegraph

November 11, 2023
#KogiDecides2023: Governior Bello Votes In Okene (Photos)

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State has joined thousands of other voters to cast his ballot at his polling unit in the Okene area of the state.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Governor Bello arrived at his polling unit in Agaza to cast his vote.

He arrived at the poling unit11, Agaza at exactly 09.15 am, accompanied by the first lady,  Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello and Hafisat Bello.

He told them to proceed to the women’s section of the queue while he queued at the men’s section to cast his vote at 09.28 am.

