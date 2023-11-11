KogiDecides2023: Ex-Lawmaker Lauds INEC, Yahaya Bello Over Peaceful Poll

Following the seamless conduct of the governorship election in Kogi State, the former House of Representatives member, Abdulazeez Idris-King has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Governor Yahaya Bello for a hitch-free election.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his Oríetisu ward in the Okene Local government Area of the state, Idris King rained praises on Governor Bello and the security personnel for their commendable work in ensuring a peaceful election.

He said, “I want to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for organising what you are seeing now as near perfect election devoid of chaos without disagreement of any kind.

“The BVAS, card readers and all other materials used for the Election including the officials arrived on time while voters were happy and patiently waited for their turns to cast their votes.”

“I am sure you have gone around a few places before getting here, did you see anywhere there was trouble, it’s like that in every part of the city and all over Central Senatorial District.”