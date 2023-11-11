KogiDecides2023: Dino Melaye Yet To Vote As EFCC Storms PU

The operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the polling unit of Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Kogi State gubernatorial election.
Saturday Telegraph reliably gathered that Dino Melaye is yet to cast his vote as voting stops at 2 pm across the state.
It was earlier reported that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrived at Melaye’s polling unit ahead of the commencement of the off-cycle election.
READ ALSO:
- KogiDecides2023: Yahaya Bello Commends INEC, Security For Hitch-Free Poll.
- #KogiDecides2023: Voting Starts At Dino Melaye’s Polling Unit.
- #KogiDecides2023: SDP Alleges Missing Result Sheet At Ogori, INEC Officials In Olamaboro.
Melaye is one of the governorship candidates vying for the top executive seat in the state.