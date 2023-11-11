New Telegraph

November 11, 2023
#KogiDecides2023: Dino Melaye Yet To Vote As EFCC Storms PU

The operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the polling unit of  Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Kogi State gubernatorial election.

Saturday Telegraph reliably gathered that Dino Melaye is yet to cast his vote as voting stops at 2 pm across the state.

It was earlier reported that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrived at Melaye’s polling unit ahead of the commencement of the off-cycle election.

Melaye is one of the governorship candidates vying for the top executive seat in the state.

