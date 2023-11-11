KogiDecides2023: Dino Calls For Cancellation Of Election In Five LGAs

Senator Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Kogi State has called for the cancellation of the elections which were held in five Local Government Areas of the state.

Melaye who spoke on Saturday alleged that the results from Okene, Okehi, Ajaokuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo LGAs were compromised.

Taking to his verified X handle, the PDP candidate wrote, “INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi-Central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”

However, Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Dino Melaye failed to show up at his polling unit situated at Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state. Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had also visited his polling units.

Dino, alongside the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Leke Abejide, popularly referred to as “Elder” are the two major candidates gunning for the position of governor from the Kogi West Senatorial District.

Electoral observers say Abejide who is a serving lawmaker may affect Dino’s chances at the governorship polls.