KogiDecides2023: Ballot Snatcher Reportedly Shot Dead

In an attempt to snatch electoral materials at the Agala-Ogane polling unit in the Anyigba metropolis in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi East, a man simply identified as Umoru Iduh was reportedly shot dead.

According to an eye witness, the deceased approached the polling unit and forcefully took BVAS and smashed it on the ground in his bid to destroy them and stop voting at the polling unit.

Abdullahi Danjuma who claimed to be in the polling unit to vote at the time of the incident said Iduh was gunned down around 10 am while the voting was about to commence at the said polling unit in the area.

He said, “Umoru emerged suddenly at the polling unit in the morning, took the BVAS and smashed it on the ground. Not satisfied, he stood on it and started jumping on it frequently, for it to scatter to pieces.

“A person, suspected to be a vigilante rushed in from the crowd and fired at him, killing him instantly”.

The late Umoru who was said to have indicated his interest in vying for the Chairman of the Anyigba garage load carrier association is married with two children.

He is said to be the son of a popular youth leader in the town, Alhassan Agolo.

However, voting was said to be ongoing in the said polling unit despite the killing of the incident.

The state police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya and other stakeholders in the election did not respond to calls and text messages to that effect.