KogiDeceides2023: INEC Speaks On Forged Results Amid Ongoing Voting Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to viral news reports making rounds that forged election results are spotted in Kogi State amid the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, had raised an alarm over the discovery of forged election results from a polling unit in Kogi State on Saturday morning before the conclusion of the exercise.

According to reports, the results were said to have emanated from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo in Kogi State.

The election monitoring group made the disclosure in a statement issued on its X handle, @YIAGA, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the results.

Reacting to the call via his X handle, the electoral umpire said the situation was severe and senior officials deployed to Kogi State are investigating the incident.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

“The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”