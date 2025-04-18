Kogi Youths Demand Probe Into Attack On Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Home

Share

The Say No to Violence in Ebiraland (SNTVE), a prominent peace advocacy group in Kogi Central Senatorial District, has strongly condemned the recent armed invasion of the family home of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group described the attack as a sinister attempt by evil forces to destabilize the peace and security of the area, warning that the assault posed a grave threat not only to the senator and her family but also to Nigeria’s fragile democratic stability.

“This brazen act of violence is an alarming indication of the growing insecurity in our nation. It is a direct threat to the life of Senator Natasha, her family, and the democratic values we all hold dear,” the group stated.

Abdulrazak Mamman, spokesman for SNTVE, said the group is deeply concerned about the dangerous precedent such acts of violence set, and demanded a thorough investigation to ensure that those behind the attack are identified and prosecuted.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police and heads of security agencies to leave no stone unturned in unraveling those responsible for this criminal act. Justice must be served to restore confidence in our security system,” Mamman said.

SNTVE praised Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for her courage and unwavering commitment to truth and justice, noting that she has continued to demonstrate resilience despite facing various forms of intimidation and harassment in recent times.

“We commend Senator Natasha for her consistent display of bravery and strong will to stand by the truth, even in the face of escalating challenges. We urge her to remain focused and undeterred,” the statement added.

The group assured the Senator of the full support of the good people of Ebiraland, stressing that the Say No to Violence Initiative stands solidly behind her and her family during this challenging period.

SNTVE also called on the Federal government and all relevant authorities to urgently beef up security around Senator Natasha and her family to forestall any further attempts on their lives.

“We appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in condemning this heinous act and demanding immediate action to prevent a recurrence. The stability of our democracy depends on the protection of voices that speak truth to power,” the statement concluded.

