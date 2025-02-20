Kogi Varsity Shuts Down Indefinitely After Student’s Deaths

Share

The management of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State on Thursday, ordered the indefinite closure of the institution following the tragic deaths of five students in a trailer accident at Felele city centre on Monday, February 17, 2025.

New Telegraph gathered that the decision also comes in the wake of a protest by students on Wednesday, during which they barricaded the university gates in response to the incident.

According to a circular issued on Thursday, the university’s Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Rebecca Okojie, said the closure was necessary to prevent further unrest.

The statement read in part, “Despite interventions from the state government and repeated appeals by the university management for calm, tensions have continued to rise.

“Following the advice of security agencies and in order to forestall further loss of lives, the Vice-Chancellor, after due consultation with the management, has directed—on behalf of the Senate—that the university (both campuses) be shut down indefinitely.”

Students were instructed to vacate the campus by 12 noon on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

