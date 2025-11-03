Kogi: Troops Rescue Two Kidnap Victims, Recover N3.8m Ransom

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma have rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered ₦3.8 million ransom money from armed bandits in Kogi State.

The operation, which took place on November 2, 2025, followed credible intelligence on kidnapping activities along the Itobe–Adumu–Ejule axis and reports that relatives of some victims were attempting to deliver ransom to secure their release.

Acting on the information, the troops launched a patrol into Achigili Forest, where they encountered heavy gunfire from the kidnappers.

The soldiers overpowered the criminals in a fierce exchange, forcing them to abandon the captives and flee into the forest with gunshot wounds.

Army spokesperson for 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, confirmed in a statement on Monday that the rescued victims were debriefed to assist ongoing operations, while the recovered ₦3.8 million ransom was returned to them.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and unwavering in its determination to protect lives and property. Members of the public are enjoined to continually support the military and other security agencies with timely and credible information,” Abdullahi said.

The victims are currently safe in military custody and will be handed over to appropriate authorities.