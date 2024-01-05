Kogi: Three Killed While Attempting To Escape Kidnappers’ Den

Senator Sunday Karimi representing the Kogi West Senatorial District has disclosed that three individuals have been killed while attempting to escape from a kidnappers’ den in Kogi State.

He, however, called on the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services, (DSS) to address the insecurity situation in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement titled: “Address the security situation in Isanlu and neighbouring communities”, Senator Karimi said more than six different people have been kidnapped in the last 48 hours.

READ ALSO:

“Three people also lost their lives in Idofin and Isanlu in an attempt to escape from the Kidnappers den.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker commended the state governor’s efforts in making lives and properties safe in the state.

He further called out to the Police Commissioner and the DSS boss to rise to the occasion, by doing the needful in curbing the spate of kidnapping in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.