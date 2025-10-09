Kogi Targets 1.9m Children For Measles-Rubella Vaccination

The Kogi State Government plans to vaccinate 1.9 million people in the integrated measlesrubella campaign, targeting individuals from nine months to 15 years old.

Launching the programme, which combines novel oral polio virus and human papilloma virus vaccinations with routine immunisation, Governor Ahmed Ododo said the campaign would run from October 6 to 15.

The governor said the campaign’s key objectives are immunising children against measles and rubella, strengthening their defence against polio virus resurgence, introducing the HPV vaccine for girls aged nine to 14 years to prevent cervical cancer, and revitalising the routine immunisation system.

Ododo said: “Routine immunisation is a powerful tool to end avoidable ailments and to preserve our state. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child is reached.”