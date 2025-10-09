Kogi Successfully Grows Cucumbers In Greenhouse, Harvests 260kg Weekly

The Kogi State Government has achieved a major milestone in its agricultural transformation drive, successfully cultivating cucumbers in a greenhouse and recording a weekly harvest of 260 kilograms.

The maiden harvest, carried out at the Federal University, Lokoja, marks the beginning of consistent weekly yields expected to last for the next three months.

Supervising the harvest on Thursday, the Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Mr. Olusegun Joseph, who represented Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, said the project is part of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) initiative.

He explained that the initiative aims to boost food security, promote climate-smart agriculture, and empower women and youths across the state.

According to Joseph, the beneficiaries of the programme include women farmers from the host communities, as well as staff and students of the university.

The State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Mrs. Ladi Ahmed-Jatto, disclosed that the project is being implemented across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, adding that thousands of farmers have already benefited.

“At today’s maiden harvest, a total of 260 kilograms of cucumber was harvested. The harvest is expected to continue weekly for the next three months before another crop cycle begins,” she said.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, attributed the success of the greenhouse project to Governor Ododo’s commitment to food security and sustainable prosperity, noting that it aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for agriculture.

“Mr. President has empowered Kogi and energised the agricultural sector with his policies and support. We are responding to that support by ensuring farmers benefit directly and by expanding our agricultural value chain,” Fanwo said.

“We didn’t just go to Lagos to sign the Food for Lagos Partnership for publicity; we are back home walking our talk and positioning Kogi as the noiseless food basket of Nigeria,” he added.

Some beneficiaries of the greenhouse project expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Governor Ododo, and the ACReSAL initiative for their support.

A student farmer, Godwin Apeh, lauded the effort, describing it as a “life-changing opportunity” that will inspire more young people to embrace agriculture.