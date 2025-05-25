Kogi Speaker Urges Constituents To Return Home

Share

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Umar Yusuf, has called on the people of Lokoja II Constituency to return to their homes, which were recently abandoned due to kidnappers’ activities.

He urged residents to resume their farming and daily activities following the success of joint security forces in dismantling the kidnappers’ hideouts in the area.

Kakanda community and its environs were thrown into turmoil a few weeks ago after kidnappers terrorized the area.

The Speaker made these remarks on Saturday while addressing the people during his tour of communities within the constituency.

Accompanied by the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area, Comrade Abdullahi Adamu, Hon. Yusuf noted that the criminals who brought insecurity to the area are being thoroughly dealt with under the directive of Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

He praised the Governor’s commitment to protecting the lives and properties of Kogi residents and emphasized that no effort is being spared in the ongoing security offensive aimed at driving out kidnappers and other criminals from the community and the state at large.

The Local Government Chairman also expressed gratitude to the Governor for his dedication to ending insecurity in the council and throughout Kogi State.

Traditional rulers and other community stakeholders, visibly pleased to receive the high-profile delegation—which included personnel from the Nigerian Army—thanked Governor Ododo for his proactive efforts in addressing the security challenges affecting their communities.

Share