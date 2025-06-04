Kogi Speaker Highlights Legislative Achievements In Two Years

Share

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Umar Yusuf, has disclosed that under his leadership, the 8th Assembly has deliberated on 57 bills and adopted 68 motions within the first two years of its tenure.

Speaking during Wednesday’s plenary session marking the end of the second legislative year, Speaker Yusuf detailed the Assembly’s legislative performance, noting that 39 bills were considered in the first session and 18 in the second. Of these, 19 were private member bills while 37 were executive bills, demonstrating a strong balance between legislative initiative and executive collaboration.

“In addition, we have adopted 68 motions, considered 30 reports, and processed 26 public petitions—all reflecting our deep engagement with the aspirations and concerns of our constituents. The resolutions issued by this Honourable House totalled 236 over the two sessions,” the Speaker said.

He added that the Assembly had confirmed 87 public officers, reaffirming its constitutional mandate to uphold checks and balances.

“These numbers are not just statistics. They are a testament to our commitment to service, transparency, and progress,” he stated.

Yusuf emphasized that the 8th Assembly remains focused on enacting legislation that brings real and lasting improvements to the lives of Kogi citizens.

“Our legislative journey began with the enactment of the law establishing Kogi State University, Kabba, in 2023. Today, by the grace of God, that institution is on the verge of graduating its first set of students—an achievement that brings pride not only to our state but to the entire nation.”

He noted the Assembly’s contribution to the education sector, including the provision of free education across Kogi State and the repeal and re-enactment of the state scholarship law, which has made bursary access easier and more transparent for students of Kogi origin in tertiary institutions.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and service. Our legislative priorities will continue to focus on laws that promote social justice, economic growth, and the overall well-being of our people,” he said.

The Speaker also lauded the close partnership between the legislature and the executive, describing it as a collaboration built on mutual respect and a shared goal of improving the lives of Kogi residents.

“Because of this cooperation, we have been able to implement critical policies and enact meaningful legislation that directly impacts the lives of our people,” he concluded.

