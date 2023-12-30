Kogi Speaker Gives Scholarships To 10 Students In Health Institutions

…as forum mulls ten years development in Lokoja

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Umar Yusus has said he has awarded scholarships to ten students in Lokoja Local Government Area to study nursing and medicine in medical institutions in Nigeria.

The Speaker, who stated this in Lokoja on Saturday at the Town Hall meeting organized by the Lokoja LGA Stakeholders forum, said all the benefitting students were rural dwellers in Lokoja.

The speaker decried too much development concentration in urban areas, while the rural communities are retarded due to the absence of living quality educational institutions, health care facilities, and other social amenities.

“We the people in the rural communities do not have a double Lane Road, or greater water company as been done in the cities, some rural communities can do better with the opening of roads linking them with the urban areas to enable them to transport their agricultural goods for commercial activities.”

“it is so worrisome that ordinary boreholes that should go to rural communities end up in the city, which already has a functional water works system. Even when the government establishes health facilities in these communities, there are no medical personnel living in the rural areas to manage them, that is why I have taken it upon myself to sponsor at least ten students dwelling in the rural areas to health institutions of learning.”

On Agriculture, Hon. Yusuf revealed that Tractors that are meant for farmers always fall into the hands of the politicians who will in return rent them to farmers in other neighbouring states.

The Speaker who is currently representing Lokoja 11 state constituency in the state Assembly, however, urged Lokoja youth to pursue gainful means of their livelihood and not to make politics a career.

Meanwhile, at the stakeholders meeting, a ten-year development plan for Lokoja, the Kogi state capital was mulled by the stakeholders.

The stakeholders at the Town Hall meeting which was led by the former commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sulaiman Baba Ali, resolved that they will continue to work in synergy with the state government in attracting more developments in the state capital and its rural areas.

Also Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Suleiman Baba Ali expressed optimism that the outcome of the meeting would help in the Sustainable Development of Lokoja LGA.

Hon. Baba Ali noted the need to pay attention to the issues of peace and security in the state capital and environs.

He said peace and security remain a veritable ingredient for the development and progress of any area and, as such cannot be overemphasized.

He lamented the downturn of security in the Local Government, pointing out that any meaningful development in the area would be a fluke if the issues of peace and security were not tackled.

Baba Ali maintained that no individual or corporate organization would come to invest in a place that is not secured.

He therefore announced that the Sulaiman Baba Ali Foundation (SBA), will revolving loan facilities to rural farmers under the supervision of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Umar Yusuf.

Highlights of the Stakeholders Forum were the presentation of Committee reports on Agriculture, CSO, Peace and Security as well as Culture and Tourism.

Similarly, the Committee report on Sports, Health, Education, Media, and Publicity as well as Politics, Religion, Women Empowerment, Road, and Infrastructure was presented by various Committee Chairmen.