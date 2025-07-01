Kogi Slides To 5th Lowest In Domestic Debt Nationwide — DMO

The Kogi State Government’s strategic economic and fiscal reforms are yielding tangible results, as the state has now been ranked the fifth lowest in domestic debt among Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to the latest report by the Debt Management Office (DMO) as of March 31, 2025.

The DMO report reveals that Kogi’s domestic debt profile has dropped to ₦20.38 billion—down from ₦121.81 billion recorded in Q4 of 2023—representing a remarkable reduction of over ₦101.43 billion in just one quarter. Previously ranked 18th, Kogi now stands as the fifth least-indebted state in the country.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, attributed the achievement to the state’s strict adherence to global best practices in financial management. He cited prudent borrowing, improved revenue generation, and strategic expenditure control as key factors.

“We are deliberate in our financial approach, cutting waste and focusing on impactful spending. This improvement is not accidental; it is the result of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s transparent, accountable, and reform-minded leadership,” he said.

Corroborating this, the State Auditor General, Alhaji Yakubu Okala, said the improved debt standing reflects transparency, discipline, and effective oversight. He emphasized that all government funds are strictly used for their intended purposes, adding that Governor Ododo’s background in accounting has entrenched a culture of accountability across all levels of government.

“Our systems now deliver more results with fewer resources,” Okala noted, while commending the governor’s unwavering support for fiscal institutions and his insistence on compliance and value-for-money across all ministries, departments, and agencies.

Both officials agreed that the achievement is the outcome of hard work by the financial management team under the previous administration, and the present government’s resolve to consolidate on those gains. They further noted that improved internally generated revenue has reduced the state’s need for domestic borrowing, allowing the government to conveniently fund numerous capital projects across the state.

In a related development, the Kogi State Government has acquired 15 mining licenses in a strategic move to diversify the economy and broaden its revenue base through participation in the nation’s solid minerals sector.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, who said the development marks a significant step in the state’s economic transformation agenda.

“With these licenses, Kogi will now take its rightful place in the mining sector—not just as a host, but as an active operator. This will unlock value, create jobs for our teeming youth, and grow our internally generated revenue,” Fanwo stated.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a policy framework that enables subnational entities to engage directly in mining and resource development.

“This is a major economic breakthrough for our state. We thank Mr. President for enabling states like Kogi to take charge of their destiny. Governor Ododo’s leadership is positioning Kogi not just for today, but for a prosperous, resource-driven future,” Fanwo said.

He assured that the licenses would be utilized through environmentally responsible and community-centered mining operations that will stimulate industrial development and promote local content participation.

With its drastically improved debt profile and strategic entry into the mining sector, Kogi State is positioning itself as a national model for fiscal sustainability and economic diversification.