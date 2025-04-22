Kogi: Six Dead, Five Injured In Multiple Auto Crash

Share

No fewer than six persons have been reported dead and five others injured in a multiple auto crash that occured in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), acting Sector Commander in Kogi, Mr Samuel Ogundayo, disclosed that the accident occurred at the Okenkwe community of Okene around 8.30 pm on Monday, and involved seven vehicles.

The Ag. sector commander described the accident as tragic and very unfortunate and said the incident began with the inability of a truck to climb the Okengwe hill when it lost its brakes and rolled backward, crushing two Tricycles, three cars, and ramming into another truck.

According to him, it took the efforts of his officers and other security agencies to clear the gridlock on the highway for the free flow of traffic.

The commander advised motorists to always take precautions by giving good distance to trucks on highways, especially in hilly areas, so as to avoid any eventuality at break loss.

He tasked motorists to endeavour to keep to the traffic rules and regulations to help in the reduction of traffic road crashes and carnage on our roads.

“The tragic and unfortunate incident left six people dead and five others injured.

“The FRSC rescue operatives who arrived the accident scene in good time rushed the injured to the Referral Hospital, Okene for treatment, while the corpses of the dead were deposited at Mortuary of the Onene General hospital, ” he stated.

