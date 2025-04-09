Kogi Senator Faults Ndume’s Claims On Tinubu’s Appointments

Share

Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sunday Karimi, has urged his counterpart from Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, to focus more on pressing issues such as insecurity rather than “play to the gallery”.

Ndeme had accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of making lopsided political appointments favouring his Yoruba ethnic group, when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV’s ‘Prime Time’ on Monday.

Recall that Ndume had alleged that Tinubu had been unfair to other parts of the country in the appointments he made so far.

However, Karimi, in a statement yesterday in Lokoja, expressed surprise at Ndume’s claims, advising him to focus on more pressing issues like the nation’s insecurity.

Karimi expressed surprise that Ndume, a former Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, often chose to “play to the gallery” by leaving “real developmental challenges like the insecurity confronting Nigeria, to promote sentiments.”

The Kogi-West Senator cited the devastation caused to Nigeria’s existence by Boko Haram in – surgency for over a decade. According to him, it cost the nation “over 50 per cent of its earnings” in recent years in counter-terrorism spending.

Karimi urged Ndume to redirect his energy towards finding local solutions to the insurgency, rather than criticizing the government.

