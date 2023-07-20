Kogi SDP Senatorial Candidate, Ozi Collapses Structure, Declares Support For APC’s Ododo

The Senatorial candidate for Kogi West in the 2023 general election, Barr. Abdulrahman Tanko Ozi has collapsed his structures and moved his loyalists to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 11 election.

Ozi, who was the minority leader in the Kogi State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011, representing Kogi Koton Karfe State Constituency, said he was collapsing his entire SDP structure in the West to support the governorship candidate of the APC, Usman Ododo.

The former SDP senatorial candidate said, having analysed all the candidates of the various political parties, including the SDP, he had concluded that Usman Ododo had the required competence and will to govern the state and truly build on the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He commended Governor Bello for providing purposeful leadership and unprecedented infrastructure in the state.

The Governorship Candidate, Ododo, welcomed Ozi to APC and promised to consolidate the achievements of his mentor, Governor Bello.

He noted that the former SDP chieftain had made the right choice in the interest of the state.

He enjoined Kogites to ensure that Kogi State remained on the path of growth and national reckoning by voting for APC en masse in the November 11 governorship election.