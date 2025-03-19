Share

The Kogi State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed claims that former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is now leading the party.

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Isaiah Davies Ijele, the SDP emphasized that it remains firmly united under the leadership of National Chairman Shehu Gabam and is focused on its objectives for the 2027 elections.

“The SDP remains united under the leadership of our esteemed National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, and we are committed to working together to achieve our shared goal of rescuing Nigeria in the 2027 elections,” Ijele stated.

The party acknowledged El-Rufai as a respected member who contributes positively to the SDP’s efforts but underscored that the notion of him spearheading the party is unfounded.

The SDP attributed the misleading rumours to opposition parties, who they believe are threatened by the party’s growing popularity.

The Kogi State SDP called on the public to disregard these false reports, reiterating its commitment to democratic principles and its strategic vision for Nigeria’s future.

