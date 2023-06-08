Kogi SDP Guber Candidate, Ajaka Tasks 7th Assembly Members

…Congratulates members for their proclamation

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Governorship candidate for November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has tasked the newly inaugurated members of Kogi State House of Assembly to remain loyal to the people and constitution of the country in the discharge of their duties.

The frontline governorship candidate noted that the assumption of office by the lawmakers is a major boost for democracy in the state and urged them to be focused on the interests of the people.

“May I on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its teeming members and supporters in our dear state and beyond congratulate you and the honourable members of the 8th Kogi State House of Assembly Inaugurated on Wednesday 7th of June, 2023.”

“It is with delight and rekindled hope of a new beginning that I received the news of your swearing-in to legislate and carry out oversight functions on the other arms of government on behalf of the citizens of our dear state.”

“Without a doubt, your Inauguration is a momentous leap in the advancement of constitutional representative democracy in our dear state. Thus you have a burden to use your good offices to meet the yearnings, aspirations and expectations of the masses of our people who have for long desired good governance and the dividends accruing therefrom.”

“As honourable members in whom much hope and expectations of the people are invested, you can only successfully discharge this burden by remaining loyal to the electorate and acting true to the provisions and tenets of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“I, therefore, urge you as custodians of this sacred mandate to ensure that at the end of your four-year tenure, our dear state would have advanced greatly and positively in all spheres of development.*

“Once more Congratulations on your Inauguration as the true representatives of the people,” Ajaka stressed.