Kogi Residents Storm Streets To Celebrate Natasha’s Tribunal Victory

The residents of Kogi Central on Wednesday stormed the street in celebration of the tribunal victory of the senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

New Telegraph had last week reported that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal declared that the PDP’s Akpoti-Uduaghan had won the February Senate race for Kogi Central.

The Tribunal Chairman Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kogi Central in the Feb. 25 National Assembly poll, Abubakar Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA).

The results of three further polling stations in the same LGA that were meant for Natasha were reduced as well by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and were not included, he said.

READ ALSO:

The tribunal therefore invalidated the victory of Senator Ohere.

However, Nigeria Tribune said that PDP members and supporters celebrated in the streets yesterday in an effort to express their support for the party’s leader.

See some photos from the celebration.