Kogi REC Bags Peace, Excellence Award

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State, Dr Oliver Tersoo Agundu, has been honoured with the Icon of Peace and Excellence award by the Global Alliance for Peace and Unity (GAPU).

The honour, which also recognised him as the Best Resident Electoral Commissioner in Nigeria, was presented to him at a ceremony attended by stakeholders and youth leaders in Abuja on Thursday.

President of the GAPU, Hon. Solomon Pevkyaa, said the decision to confer the award on Dr Agundu was borne out of his consistency in demonstrating sound leadership qualities and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“Dr Agundu has shown that leadership is not about position but about service. His stewardship in Plateau and now in Kogi State has brought credibility to the electoral process and renewed confidence in the electoral umpire. We found it deserving to recognise him as a model of peace and excellence,” Pevkyaa stated.

He explained that the group carried out an independent assessment of Agundu’s performance, especially during the last electoral cycle in Plateau and concluded that his leadership style promoted inclusiveness, fairness and peace, especially during and after the election.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Agundu, who is also an Associate Professor of Social and Political Philosophy, described the award as both humbling and encouraging, noting that it would spur him to do more in the service of the nation.

“I dedicate this recognition to all Lovers of Electoral Transparency and the entire INEC family. It is not just about me, but about the collective efforts of men and women who work tirelessly to safeguard our democracy,” he said.

The REC stressed that credible elections remain the cornerstone of peace and stability in Nigeria, adding that INEC, Kogi State, under his watch, would continue to uphold neutrality and transparency in all its activities.

Dr Agundu further charged young Nigerians to embrace peace and shun violence, especially during elections

“Democracy thrives when the people see elections as a peaceful contest of ideas, not a battlefield. I appeal to our youths to always choose peace over violence,” he added.

He also commended the Global Alliance for Peace and Unity for recognising his efforts at the state level, saying such gestures encourage public servants to remain committed to integrity and accountability.

Stakeholders at the event praised Dr Agundu for what they described as his “courageous and impartial stance” in the face of political pressures, while urging other electoral officers across the country to emulate his example.

The Global Alliance for Peace and Unity, which has been active in promoting conflict resolution, civic education, and social harmony, said the award was part of its initiative to celebrate individuals who embody values of peace, integrity and national service.

The event ended with a call on political actors in Kogi State and beyond to support INEC in its mission of delivering credible elections while also building a culture of peace across communities in Nigeria