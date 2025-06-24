Kogi Poly Withdraws 273 Over Poor Academic Performance

Share

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has considered and approved the First Semester results for 2024/2025 Academic Session, with the withdrawal of 273 students for poor performance.

This far-reaching decisions were taken at the 120th meeting of the Board held on April 17, at the Board Room of the Polytechnic Main Campus, Lokoja.

According to a statement signed by Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Uredo Omale, the Chairman of the Board, Prof Salisu Ogbo Usman, commended members of the Academic Board Result Verification Committee led by the Deputy Rector, Dr Samuel Taiwo Olowo, for the due diligence on the results and charged them to sustain the tempo.

Ogbo in the statement however expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some students which led to their withdrawal, despite providing a conducive atmosphere for learning.

The withdrawal was spread across Twenty (20) departments and 42 programmes. In another development, six students have been expelled from the Polytechnic on account of examination misconduct and related offences.

