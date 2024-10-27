Kogi Poly Rector, Ogbo Flags Off Sickle Cell Foundation To Celebrate 52nd Birthday

Share

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Prof. Usman Salisu Ogbo has flagged off the Sickle Cell Foundation to create awareness against stigmatization to mark his 52nd Birthday Celebration amidst fanfare.

The Rector while flagging off the foundation said stigmatization of Sickle Cell carriers, is more injurious than the disease itself.

He therefore called for an aggressive awareness campaign to cushion the effect of stigmatization and give the carrier a huge sense of belonging.

In his remarks at the colourful event at Galaxy Event held in Lokoja Ogbo said the launched Prof. Usman Ogbo Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Awareness and Support at his 52nd, was deliberate and timely, given the spare of undue stigmatization against persons living with Sickle Cell decease.

Prof. Usman however thanked the state Governor Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo and other top government officials for gracing his Birthday Celebration and flag-off of his foundation.

“I acknowledged God for the gift of life, God’s mercy has allowed me to witness yet another year, even as many of my peers have long departed, but God’s grace has kept me alive.”

Also speaking, the Kogi state Governor, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo described the Rector as a blessing to the people of Kogi state.

The governor, who was represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf said “Today is a remarkable day of celebration as the governor rejoices with you. I wish you a happy birthday Anniversary as you celebrate today! My prayers for you are for God Almighty to continue to grant more wisdom and grace in life.”

“Prof. Ogbo Usman, indeed you are a great blessing to Kogi state and the people. May the good Lord grant you peace, wisdom and blessings in abundance. I wish you many more years of celebrations”.

Also, the father of the day, His Royal Majesty, Dr Mathew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche CFR, Ata Igala and President, Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers, described Prof. Ogbo Usman as a dependable son and brother whose enduring contributions have solidified his position as Rector and strong pillar in the growth and progress of Kogi State.

