Kogi Poly Introduces E-Examination, Results Computation

The Kogi State Polytechnic has said it has introduced the E-Examination and results Computation to boost confidence and integrity in the conduct of its examination and results processing.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Salisu Usman Ogbo, stated this while addressing Journalists to mark the end and beginning of his second term as Rector of the institution on Tuesday.

Ogbo stressed that the innovation will also encourage prompt release of results on a semester basis and, as such will enable students to conveniently check their academic status across the world.

He said the Polytechnic has further bolstered the authenticity and integrity of its academic credentials by introducing a new and enhanced statement of result template.

“The upgraded template incorporates advanced security features designed to prevent falsification, ensuring that the statement of result issues to students are tamper-proof and genuine.”

“The proactive measure reinforces our commitment to academic excellence, transparency, and accountability, while also safeguarding the interest of students and stakeholders.”

Prof. Ogbo pointed further that the institution has set up a Central Examination misconduct committee, tasked to investigate and recommend to the Academic Board for final decision on all cases of examination misconduct.

