Kogi Polls: Nigerians Are Losing Confidence In You – Cardinal Onaiyekan Tells INEC

…18 Governorship Candidates Sign Peace Accord

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Cardinal John Onayekan has said Nigerians are beginning to lose confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct free and fair elections.

Cardinal Onayekan stated this on Wednesday during the signing of a peace pact ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election in Lokoja.

“Nigerians are beginning to lose confidence in the ability of the commission to conduct free fair and credible elections, owing to its record in previous elections in the country.”

The man of God who represented the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar therefore, urged the commission to match its words with actions.

The ceremony was performed by the National Peace Committee to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

He equally called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to use the off-circle elections in the three, to redeem its battered image before Nigerians saying the image of the commission is currently very low.

While identifying three groups that are responsible for a peaceful and transparent election, he mentioned the electorate who are to choose credible leaders, the contestants who are to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, and the government agencies such as INEC, the security who are to remain neutral and transparent during the election.

Cardinal Onayekan urged the contestants and their political parties not to see the signing of the peace accord as a mere tradition but to abide by the contents rules and regulations guiding the election.

Also speaking on behalf of the INEC chairman, the National commissioner representing Kogi, Nasarawa, and Kwara State, Alhaji Sanni Mohammed Adam reiterated that INEC will conduct free, fair, transparent, and credible elections.

He however called on the political players to caution their supporters to abide by the rule of the game and thank the National Peace Committee for organising the peace accord.

The Deputy Inspector-general in charge of Force Intelligence, Mr A.H Sanni who represented the IGP on the occasion assured the Committee and all the people in the state that the election will go peacefully as all machinery towards that has been put in place.

Meanwhile, Eighteen Governorship Candidates of various political parties in Kogi state, have signed the peace accord to avert acts capable of breeding violence before, during, and after the November 11 governorship polls.

Notable among the candidates, are the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, Mr Olayinka Braimoh, the running mate to the APC governorship candidate, Mr Sam Ranti Abanemi, while the PDP and other representatives were in attendance.