Kogi Poll: Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Ododo, Attributes Victory To Yahaya’s Performance

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has attributed the success of the winner of the Kogi State governorship election, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, to the commendable performance of the outgoing Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Ododo won with 446,237 votes, defeating his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, who scored 259,052, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party pulled 46,362 votes.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also a member of the APC National Campaign Council for the Kogi State Governorship election, said this in a congratulatory statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile Monday afternoon.

Noting that Ododo’s victory is well deserved, the Lagos state governor posited that it is a clear manifestation that the APC remains the party of choice for Nigerians at the local, state, and federal levels.”

He added that the victory of the All Progressives Congress can candidate story at the Saturday polls is a “testament to the good work the Governor Yahaha Bello-led APC administration has done in Kogi State.”

While commending the people of Kogi State, particularly the electorate for trooping out to perform their civic responsibility and for defying all odds to vote for the APC governorship candidate across the state, the governor also praised President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground for all the governorship candidates in the Saturday gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

He said: “I congratulate Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election and returning as the duly elected governor to continue the good work of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The landslide victory of Ododo with over 180,000 votes against his major opponent showed that Kogi people know what is right and they have done what is right by voting for the APC candidate for continuity of good work in the State.

“Ododo’s victory is a clear indication that the APC and its government under the able leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello have delivered beyond the expectations of the people of Kogi State. I, therefore, believe it was only natural for the citizens to reciprocate by voting for our party.

“I appreciate the leader of our party, President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, my colleagues and other APC leaders, especially members of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led National Campaign Council for Kogi State Governorship election, for working tirelessly for the victory of our party in the Saturday governorship poll,” he said.