Kogi Police Foils Terrorists Attack On Operation Base

The Kogi State Police Command has foiled an attack on its Obajana Operational Base by suspected criminal elements, arresting several suspects in the process.

This follows a successful clearance operation on January 10, 2026, which targeted bandits and other criminals in the state, prompting retaliation from sleeper cells.

According to CSP William Ovye Aya

Police Public Relations Officer

Kogi State Police Command, the police operatives swiftly repelled the attack, neutralizing the assailants and arresting several suspects, some of whom sustained gunshot injuries.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Alonyenu F. Idu, visited the scene, commending the officers for their bravery and professionalism.

The police are intensifying efforts to apprehend fleeing suspects and unravel the motive behind the attack.

“The public is encouraged to support the police with timely information to sustain peace and safety in the state,” Aya added.