Kogi Police Command Get First Female Spokesperson

The Kogi State Police Command has appointed ASP Saliu Oyiza as the first female spokesperson of the State command.

ASP Oyiza takes over from William Ovye Aya, who served the command as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for 10 years.

In his outgoing speech, Aya praised the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the current Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Kankarofi, for giving him this opportunity to serve.

She stressed that the new spokesperson should be given the maximum support to succeed in the State

“I have been the spokesperson of the Kogi Police Command since 2015. It is now time for someone else to feel this big show. I am very optimistic that the new person coming on board will not only project the good image of the Nigeria Police force, but also ensure that she maintains good and cordial relationships with the general public.”

” I want to use this medium to thank journalists, especially the federated and correspondent chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council, for their support over the years.

“Am imploring them to extend this cordial relationship to the new Kogi State Police Public Relations officer so that she can succeed in her new assignment,” he stated.

In her acceptance speech, the new Kogi Police Spokesperson thanked her predecessor for his professionalism, promising to build on his legacy in the State in projecting the image of the Nigeria Police force.

The immediate past Police Spokesperson, William Aya, however, received an award of excellence from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi State chapter.