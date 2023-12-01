Kogi: Police Begins Investigation Into Attack On INEC REC’s Residence

The Kogi State Police Command on Friday said it will launch a thorough investigation into the midnight attack on the residence of the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the INEC REC in the early hour of December 1 firing sporadically.

Speaking on the attack in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP William Ayah, the police confirmed that unknown gunmen stormed the quarters of the REC at about 3:33 am on Friday.

“The Command received distress today 1/12/2023 at about 0311hrs on the attack by unknown armed hoodlums who stormed the Quarters of the REC, INEC and started shooting sporadically.

“The Police guards on duty at the residence engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and denied them access to the premises. Meanwhile, the Sienna Bus they came with was seen burnt to ashes at the frontage of the house.

“Immediately, the Commissioner of Police deployed a reinforcement Team of Tactical Operatives to the scene while trailing the hoodlums. He commended the guards on duty for their bravery and diligence.

“The Commissioner while condemning the attacks, tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to commence an investigation with a view to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to deserved justice.

“The CP, while assuring the good people of Kogi State of the Command’s unwavering commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law-abiding citizens, urged them to collaborate with the Security Agencies by way of volunteering credible and timely information on the activities of Criminal elements in the State to enable Prompt and commensurate response,” he said.