Kogi Police Asks Natasha To Cancel Homecoming Rally

Kogi State Police Command has asked the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, to cancel her planned Sallah rally in the Senatorial District.

The State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, gave this directive in a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya.

According to the statement, the rally goes against the state government’s recent ban on political gatherings, which was announced on Monday.

The statement reads, “Following the intelligence report on security threats in Kogi State and the subsequent ban on all forms of rally and procession by the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command has called on the organisers of planned rally at Okene to cancel such event in the interest of the peace in Kogi State.

“The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State.

“As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on anyone who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State.”

However, despite the ban on political gatherings, which was announced on Monday, Akpoti-Uduaghan has insisted that she will go ahead with her “homecoming,” stating that she is only returning to the state to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents.

