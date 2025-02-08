New Telegraph

February 8, 2025
Kogi Police Arrest Two Armed Robbery Suspects

Ogun Police Arrest Man For Stealing Fan, Aluminium From Mosque

The Kogi State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of two men identified as Mohammed Chelim and Oneh Mohammed for alleged armed robbery.

Confirming the arrest, the Command’s Spokesman, SP William Aya said the suspects were both from Olubojo Local Government and were arrested while riding a motorcycle after displaying suspicious behaviour.

The SP said, “Officers who were on patrol in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on the enforcement of Third-Party Insurance across the Federation, operatives of the Ayingba Division, while conducting the exercise along Harbour Bay-EGUME Road, intercepted two young men.

“When questioned, the suspects could not give a clear reason for their movements. A search led to the discovery of a locally made pistol in their possession.”

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, praised the officers for their vigilance and dedication.

Dantawaye assured Kogi residents that the command is committed to working with other security agencies to eliminate crime in the state. He also urged residents to support security efforts by providing reliable information about criminal activities.

