Kogi: Police Arrest Mother, Boy Who Buried Stepbrother Alive

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested the stepmother of the 11-year- old boy buried alive on Wednesday by her 17-year-old son. The spokesman for the command, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, said in Lokoja that the woman was arrested yesterday on returning from the church.

Passers-by rescued the 11-year- old boy on Wednesday after his stepbrother had buried him in a bush at Silo community in Zango Daji, Adavi Local Government Area of the state. The 11-year-old boy allegedly stole N10,000 belonging to his step- mother, who instructed her son to punish the suspect before heading to church.

In meting punishment to the 11-year-old, the 17-year-old took his stepbrother into the bush, where he buried him alive, throwing the entire state into bewilderment. Police immediately arrested the 17-year-old, saying, “Our officers and men were able to arrest the stepmother on Thursday after a tip-off. She is now in our custody. “She has made a statement to the police on the sad incident.

“We shall transfer the mother and son to the Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation of reasons behind such cruelty among family members. “It is unfortunate that the father or breadwinner of the family was said to have travelled.

We are waiting for him to return to give us his statement “Once the investigation is concluded, we shall arraign mother and son,’’ Ovye-Aya said. Meanwhile, the Kogi State government has vowed to prosecute the 17-year-old boy and the mother. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fatima Buba, made the vow yesterday in Lokoja when she spoke with newsmen over the incident.

Buba described the incident as “very wicked’’ and “saddening’’ and assured that the ministry was in constant liaison with the police for the immediate prosecution of the mother and son.