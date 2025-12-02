Kogi Ododo Proposes N820.4bn Budget For 2026

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Tuesday presented a 2026 budget proposal of N820,490,585,443 to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the appropriation bill at the hallowed chamber of the Assembly, Ododo said the new proposal exceeds the 2025 budget by N215,961,592,725.

He explained that the 2026 budget comprises a recurrent expenditure of N470,008,482,683 and a capital expenditure of N453,042,501,760.

According to the governor, the revenue projection will be sourced from Internally Generated Revenue, Statutory Allocation, withheld Escrow Value Added Tax, exchange gains, and excess non-oil revenue.

Tagged “Budget of Shared Prosperity,” the 2026 fiscal plan is designed to enhance revenue mobilisation, enforce expenditure discipline, deepen strategic investments in growth-driven sectors, and aggressively service Federal Government debt obligations.

Ododo urged the Speaker and members of the Assembly to give the bill accelerated consideration in the interest of the people of Kogi State.

Earlier, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Umar Yusuf Aliyu, commended the governor for his commitment to fiscal discipline, infrastructural development, security and human capital investment across the state.

He noted that significant progress recorded in healthcare, education, road infrastructure, agriculture and public financial management reflects the administration’s vision for a stable, prosperous and inclusive Kogi State.

“Over the past year, Your Excellency’s administration has demonstrated remarkable dedication to improving the living conditions of our people through essential social services, helping to cushion the effects of current economic challenges,” Aliyu said.

He added that the people of Kogi State are experiencing renewed confidence and stability under Ododo’s leadership, which continues to prioritise the welfare and security of citizens.