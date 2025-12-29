Kogi: Ododo Flags Off APC E-Registration At His Ward

…calls for Massive Participation

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Monday officially flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) electronic registration exercise at his Upogoro Ward in Okene Local Government Area of the state.

The ceremony, which marked the formal commencement of the APC e-registration programme across Kogi State, attracted party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters who converged to witness the Governor revalidate his membership on the digital platform.

Speaking shortly after completing his online registration, Governor Ododo called on Kogites to seize the opportunity to register en masse as members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing the initiative as a major step in strengthening internal democracy and party organisation.

He noted that the e-registration platform responds to the growing interest of Nigerians who desire to identify with the party’s progressive ideology and reform agenda.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have been clamouring to register as members of our party.

“This platform has created the opportunity to achieve that seamlessly, thanks to our performing President and the national leadership of the party.”

Governor Ododo attributed the renewed confidence in the APC to the bold reforms and leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the party has become increasingly attractive to Nigerians because of great improvements in the economy.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made our party the most attractive in Nigeria today. His policies are yielding results. The economy is gradually stabilising, the naira is strengthening, food prices are easing, and agriculture is taking centre stage once again.

“The beginning was tough, but it was necessary to build a stronger and more resilient nation.”

The Governor expressed confidence that Nigerians would reward the President’s courage and reforms with renewed trust, noting that the people have faith in his leadership and vision for the country.

Governor Ododo further charged party leaders at all levels to ensure a smooth and massive rollout of the e-registration exercise across the state, describing it as a clear demonstration that the APC is leading Nigeria into a new era of digital party management.

He directed the highest political appointee in each Local Government Area to work closely with council chairmen and key stakeholders of the party to guarantee the success of the exercise in their respective councils.

“Let us open our doors wide for others to join the progressive family. Everyone who comes into this party is welcome and will be treated as an equal stakeholder,” he assured.

Reaffirming his commitment to good governance, Governor Ododo pledged to continue delivering on the promises made to the people of Kogi State, despite the commendations his administration has continued to receive.

Since assuming office, the Governor has recorded notable achievements across critical sectors, including the strengthening of security architecture through enhanced collaboration with federal agencies and local hunters, improved access to healthcare services, renewed focus on rural electrification, rehabilitation of key road networks, and sustained investments in education and youth empowerment.

His administration has also prioritised agricultural development to boost food security and support farmers across the state.

Governor Ododo stressed that the positive feedback from the people would only motivate him to work harder, declaring that his administration would not “take its foot off the pedal” in the drive to build a safer, more prosperous, and inclusive Kogi State.