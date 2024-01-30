Kogi: Ododo Denies Creating Office For Ex-Gov, Yahaya Bello

The newly-inaugurated Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo has debunked the news reports circulating on social media that he approved the establishment of an office for the immediate past governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Ododo was sworn into office on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Debunking the news reports in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday, the Kogi State government through the Chief Press Secretary to Kogi Governor, Oladele John NIHI, said the viral news is merely a fabrication created by individuals with malicious intentions.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a mischievous report that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved the establishment of the “Office of the Immediate Past Governor” to be domiciled in the Government House.

READ ALSO:

”The fake news should be disregarded as the handiwork of psychotic mischief makers, who have been thrown into confusion by the unprecedented achievements of our former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, and the realisation that the good people of Kogi State sincerely appreciate this”.

”The laughable report was concocted to create disaffection and mislead the public but the authors failed woefully to confuse intelligent Nigerians”.

“We thank the media for exercising restraint and detecting, on their own, that the report was fake”.

“We, however, urge the general public to always fact-check before spreading fake news”.