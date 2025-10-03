Kogi: Ododo Affirms Commitment To Public Welfare 

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ododo, on Friday, affirmed his government’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of the people.

Governor Ododo gave this assurance while speaking at the launch of an expanded health insurance scheme and revamping of primary healthcare centres across the new incentive packages for medical practitioners.

Speaking at the event in Lokoja, Ododo noted that the initiative is “A major step towards making quality healthcare accessible, affordable, and sustainable for every Kogite.”

He assured that his administration is fully committed to preserving and enhancing healthcare infrastructure, while giving utmost priority to workers’ welfare.

The Governor, however, announced a N300,000 allowance for medical doctors who are posted to rural communities of the state in a bid to encourage service in remote and difficult access areas.

Governor Ododo also revealed plans to sponsor the education of 100 medical doctors on a yearly basis in conjunction with the Federal University, Lokoja; Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba; and the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

This, he explained, is part of the State government’s long-term initiative to bridge the gaps in manpower with regard to the health sector.

READ ALSO

Ododo, therefore, announced that quarters for doctors would be constructed in key areas of the state, while qualified Kogi residents and indigenes would continue to get fresh appointments in the healthcare sector.

While affirming his support for health practitioners, the Governor maintained that security remains a crucial aspect in the overall well-being of citizens.

He raised alarm over the security threats posed by trailer parks at Zariagi and Osara, which, according to a report provided a safe haven for criminal elements posing as truck drivers.

Ododo gave the operators of the park a one-month notice to vacate the locations, which no trailer would be permitted to park there or any unauthorised location in the state, particularly during hours prohibited by law.

He ordered security agencies to ensure full compliance with the directive, saying such measures are expedients to deny criminals a safe haven for crime to fester and further enhance security operations in the state.

The Governor appreciated various development partners, such as UNICEF, CIHP, and AHF. World Health Organisation (WHO), Marie Stopes International and Malaria Consortium for their efforts in improving the delivery of healthcare in the state. To strengthen his administration’s focus on people-oriented governance, Ododo said: “Together, we are building a Kogi State where good health is a right, not a privilege; where security is guaranteed, and where every citizen has a fair chance to live, work, and prosper”.