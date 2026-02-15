Kogi: NVMA Seeks N300,000 Special Package Allowance For members

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), has appealed to the Kogi State Government to recruit more veterinarians and offer them a N300,000 special package allowance to retain them in the state.

The National President Dr Arokoyo made the appeal during the association’s Dinner and Award Night, with the theme “Celebrating Excellence & Strengthening Bonds in Kogi State”, held on Friday night at Banquet Hall, Government House, Lokoja.

Dr Arokoyo commended Gov. Ahmed Ododo for creating the Ministry of Livestock Development and appointing a veterinarian as the first Permanent Secretary, but expressed concern that many veterinarians were leaving the country due to the “japa syndrome”.

The NVMA president appealed to the governor to employ more veterinarians, noting only 28 are presently working in the state’s Civil Service.

Dr Arokoyo also requested the N300,000 special package allowance given to human medics be extended to veterinarians to retain them.

He emphasised the importance of veterinarians in ensuring animal health and preventing zoonotic diseases, citing statistics that 55 to 60 percent of global diseases come from animals and 75 per cent of emerging diseases originate from animals.

Dr Arokoyo urged the government to prioritise livestock development, citing the sector’s potential to contribute to the state’s revenue and ensure food security.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for his support and commitment to the veterinary profession, saying “we want to say thank you for all you do for the veterinarians in this country”.

The national body of NVMA also honoured His Excellency, Gov. Ahmed Usman Ododo with the “Icon of Livestock Development in Nigeria”.

The governor, represented by Deputy Governor Elder Joel Salifu, expressed gratitude to the NVMA, dedicating the award to veterinary doctors, livestock farmers, and stakeholders.

Gov. Ododo emphasised livestock development’s role in economic growth, food security, and improved livelihoods.

He highlighted his administration’s initiatives in strengthening veterinary services, supporting ranching, and improving disease surveillance, assuring continued investment.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing livestock development nationally and pledged to collaborate with veterinarians to advance animal health and public safety.

The governor promised to consider NVMA’s requests: a N300,000 package and recruitment of more veterinarians.

Dr Olufemi Bolarin, Commissioner, Ministry of Livestock Development, reaffirmed government commitment to the One Health approach, recognising the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Dr Bolarin emphasised the importance of collaboration between veterinary professionals, medical experts, and environmental scientists to address emerging health challenges.

He highlighted Kogi State’s initiatives, including strengthening veterinary services, disease surveillance, and promoting sustainable livestock production, urging stakeholders to deepen partnerships and innovation.

Prof. Folorunsho Fasina, keynote speaker, presented a paper on “Gov. Ododo’s Mandate: Integrating Veterinarians into a One Health Strategy for Sustainable Development in Kogi State”.

Prof. Fasina urged Governor Ododo to adopt a Kogi State One Health Policy and create veterinary advisory positions in the State Executive Council.

The university Don also called on the State Assembly to support legislation empowering a multisectoral One Health approach.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate, saying “Kogi State’s sustainable development cannot be optimized without harnessing the full potential of its veterinary professionals”.

“Let us build a healthier, wealthier, and more resilient state together,” he added.

Dr Tolu Omotugba, the NVMA Chairman, Kogi State Chapter, urged government at all levels to prioritize livestock development, citing the sector’s potential to boost the state’s revenue and ensure national security.

Dr Omotugba emphasized that Kogi State, with the second-largest cattle population in Nigeria, has a national responsibility to govern the asset effectively, protect public health, and capture revenue.

He linked livestock development to national security, citing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s statement on the need to transform the sector to address banditry and terrorism.

The Kogi NVMA chairman urged the government to choose structure over informality, prevention over reaction, and professionals over quacks, stressing that the sector can provide employment, stability, and revenue.

He commended the federal government’s vision to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP and called for state-level alignment, adding that veterinarians are ready to partner with the government to achieve the goal.

The Commissioner for Livestock Development and other personalities in the livestock sector also received various awards of recognition from the NVMA.