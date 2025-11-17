Kogi: LG Chair Imposes Curfew Over Bandit Attacks

The Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, Hon Tosin Olokun, has announced the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the council following renewed bandit attacks.

The decision, according to the government, was part of efforts to neutralise bandits terrorising the area.

The directive was contained in a statement signed and issued at the weekend by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Adeyemi Babarinde Sunday, in Lokoja.

According to the statement, the curfew was with immediate effect and covers all communities in Yagba West, from 7.00pm to 5.00am daily.

The Chairman said the decision followed recent intelligence reports and ongoing security operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements operating along border communities and forest areas.

The Chairman stressed that the measure became necessary to restrict movement of people during vulnerable hours in order to enable security agencies carry out coordinated patrols, surveillance, and clampdowns without obstruction.

“The safety of our people remains our top priority. This curfew is a proactive step to strengthen ongoing operations and prevent criminal infiltration across our communities,” the Chairman said.

He urged residents of the communities to comply fully with the directive, warning that anyone found violating the curfew or aiding criminal networks would face serious legal consequences.

The Chairman, however, commended the members of the Joint Task Force, Hunters, Vigilantes, and other security formations for their commitment to protecting the people of the local government, assuring them of the Council’s continuous support.

He appealed to community leaders, youth groups, and residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or persons to the nearest security post, stressing that collective intelligence is critical to sustaining peace in the communities of the council.