Kogi LG Boss Issues Executive Order To Regulate Public Gathering

In a bid to improve security at public gatherings, Chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Ademola Bello, yesterday issued an executive order after due deliberations with heads of security agencies in the LGA.

In a statement, the SSA Media & Publicity to the Mopamuro LG, Olowu Juwon, said the executive order empowers security agencies to regulate public gatherings and prosecute anyone who violates the order.

The order came in the wake of the tragic death of a vibrant youth during a violence that erupted in a public event to celebrate the culture of people of the area.

The chairman acknowledged the rights to peaceful assembly as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but noted that such gatherings must be such that people’s safety is guaranteed, hence the executive order to restore sanity in the area.

Some of the clauses include that no public gathering shall be held in Mopamuro without obtaining permission from the police or other security agencies before holding a public gathering and that a written notice shall be sent to the Nigeria Police Force, copying other security agencies before holding a public gathering.

