Kogi L-PRES Project Launches Stakeholders’ Engagement

The Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project has launched a stakeholders’ engagement and sensitisation programme on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), and Sexual Harassment (SH) for contractors and service providers in Lokoja.

The programme, aimed at promoting responsible and ethical project implementation, underscored the project’s zero-tolerance policy for GBV, SEA, and SH across Kogi State.

In his welcome address, the State Project Coordinator (SPC), Kogi L-PRES, Mr. Abdulkabir Onuoroyoiza Otaru, described the engagement as a critical requirement of the L-PRES Project to ensure effective social safeguards across livestock value chain clusters in the state.

Otaru thanked Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for creating an enabling environment and for the prompt payment of counterpart funding, which has supported the smooth implementation of the project in Kogi State.

He stressed that contractors and service providers serve as representatives of the project at the community level and therefore have a direct impact on the safety, dignity, and trust of host communities.

The SPC emphasised that contractors and service providers are expected to maintain professional and respectful conduct at all times, avoid abuse of power or authority, and ensure that all workers understand and sign the project’s Code of Conduct.

He added that they must prevent, report, and respond to any form of exploitation, harassment, or violence, and treat all community members with dignity, irrespective of gender, age, or status.

Otaru further highlighted the importance of the Do No Harm principle, noting that project activities must not worsen existing community tensions, marginalise women, youth, or vulnerable groups, create fear or intimidation, or undermine trust between the project and host communities.

“The project has established confidential and survivor-centred Grievance Redress Mechanisms (GRMs) to ensure that complaints related to GBV, SEA, or SH are reported safely and handled promptly,” he said.

Delivering a paper on mainstreaming gender in livestock value chains, the Executive Director of RECEF, Ambassador Idris Ozovehe Muraina, highlighted the need to address unequal roles, access to resources, and decision-making power. He explained the World Bank’s four primary domains of SEAH risks and stressed the importance of prevention and response mechanisms.

According to him, the project has developed a survivor-centred framework for reporting and responding to GBV, SEA, and SH complaints, prioritising safety, confidentiality, dignity, and informed consent. The framework includes multiple reporting channels, trained SEAH focal points, and referral pathways to support services.

Also speaking, Barrister Lilian Ajuma Okolo presented a paper on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) case management, emphasising the need for timely and coordinated responses, as well as survivor-centred referral pathways. She stressed that contractors and service providers have both legal and ethical obligations to do no harm and protect community members.

A lecturer at the Federal University Lokoja, Dr. Aisha Abimbola Adaranijo, noted that safeguarding is a shared responsibility and must be embraced by all project actors.

Similarly, the Director of GBV at the Kogi State Ministry of Justice, Dr. Atule Stanley, urged participants to adhere strictly to the sensitisation guidelines.

The Chairman of the Persons with Disabilities Association, Mr. Daniel Ibrahim Arome, commended the initiative and stressed the need for inclusivity in project implementation.

A panel discussion during the event highlighted practical steps contractors can take to mainstream gender in their operations and ensure compliance with GBV, SEA, and SH policies.

The programme also featured the unveiling of the Kogi L-PRES Illustrative Handbook on Gender-Based Violence and PSEAH, as well as the signing of Code of Conduct attestation forms by contractors.

In her closing remarks, the Gender/GBV Officer, Kogi L-PRES, Mrs. Sarah Ojoma Amanabo, appreciated participants and commended the SPC and project staff for their support and commitment to safeguarding standards.