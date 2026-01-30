Kogi L-PRES Project Hands Over Construction Of Model Veterinary Hospital

Kogi State Government has handed over the site for the construction of a Model Veterinary Hospital under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

The Model Veterinary Hospital, to be built at the Cattle Value Cluster Osara, Adavi Local Government Area, aims to strengthen animal health systems, improve livestock productivity, and enhance food safety and security.

Speaking at the site handover ceremony on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr Olufemi Bolarin, described the project as a strategic investment in improved animal health service delivery, disease prevention, and control to improve livestock productivity in the state.

He said the project would revolutionise the state’s livestock sector by providing modern veterinary services, enhancing disease surveillance, and promoting the One Health approach.

He thanked the Federal Government, the World Bank, and the National L-PRES Office for their support, saying the project aligns with the state’s developmental agenda and livestock transformation roadmap.

The Commissioner commended His Excellency, Gov. Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his visionary leadership to transform the livestock sector into a modern, productive and resilient contributor to food security, public health and economic development.

“The facility is expected to boost livestock productivity, create jobs, and serve as a centre of excellence for veterinary services in the region.

“I assure the National L-PRES Office and partners that the Kogi State Ministry of Livestock Development is committed to providing support and the required oversight functions for this project,” Dr Bolarin said.

The commissioner urged contractors to comply with approved designs, timelines, and quality specifications.

In his welcome address, the State Project Coordinator (SPC), Mr Abdulkabir Onoruoyiza Otaru, said the hospital will address challenges faced by livestock farmers, including limited access to quality veterinary services and inadequate disease surveillance.

Mr Otaru emphasised that the facility will provide modern veterinary clinical services, disease diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance, and support improved animal disease surveillance and response capacity.

He thanked and appreciated His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration for creating an enabling environment for the project, with prompt payment of the State counterpart funding for the implementation of the L-PRES Project in Kogi State.

“This project addresses key L-PRES indicators, including access to quality veterinary services, disease control, and climate resilience.

The SPC thanked the Vice Chancellor and the Management of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) and the entire Osara community for providing the land for the construction of the Model Veterinary Hospital in Osara.

“To the contractors, we expect strict compliance with the designs, specifications, timelines, quality and standard works as contained in the contract agreement.

“Let’s work together to deliver a Model Veterinary Service Facility that’ll transform the livestock sector,” the SPC said.

The Vice Chancellor of CUSTECH, Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, described the project as a significant milestone in enhancing veterinary services in the state.

Represented by Mrs Glory Yakubu, Registrar of CUSTECH, the Vice Chancellor noted that the synergy between CUSTECH and Kogi L-PRES began in 2025, describing the project as a giant stride forward.

The Vice Chancellor promised the university’s full support for the successful implementation of the project for the benefit of the people and the state at large.

The Ohi-Ekura Osara, HRH Isa Salawu, hailed the project as a game-changer, saying it would attract investors, boost quality veterinary services, and stimulate economic growth.

The royal father pledged the community’s support and maximum cooperation.

Engr Abdullahi Zubair of 7374 Global Ventures assured quality work and timely completion, while the Consultant engaged for the supervision of the project, Engr Issa Sikiru of RAHIS Global Concepts Ltd promised adequate monitoring and supervision to deliver

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Director of Vet Services, Kogi Livestock Ministry, commended stakeholders for their commitment, saying, “May this project be completed successfully and on schedule, and may it serve its intended purpose for many years to come.”