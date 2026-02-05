Kogi L-PRES Project Gets Vaccines To Fight Animal Diseases

Kogi State’s Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has received vaccines from the National Coordination Office in Abuja to combat major Transboundary Animal Diseases (TADs) in Nigeria.

The vaccines include 200,000 doses of Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) vaccines, 30,000 doses of Newcastle Disease vaccines, and 3,000 doses of Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines. They will be administered across 64 value chain clusters in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The project aims to improve animal health, enhance livestock productivity, and strengthen food safety and security in Kogi State. The initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s efforts to control livestock diseases nationwide.

The vaccines were received on Wednesday in Lokoja by the State Project Coordinator (SPC), Mr Abdulkabir Onoruoyiza Otaru, and handed over to the Honourable Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr Olufemi Bolarin.

Dr Bolarin commended the Federal Government’s initiative, saying the vaccines would benefit livestock farmers, pastoralists, poultry farmers and small ruminant farmers in the state.

“The impact of this initiative is increased livestock productivity, as it will improve animal health,” he said.

Mr Otaru, the Project Coordinator, described the vaccine delivery as a “critical intervention” that would significantly enhance livestock productivity in Kogi State.

The SPC explained that the vaccines would be administered to livestock across the 64 value chain clusters in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Mr Otaru also noted that the vaccines would be stored in a cold chain facility established by the Kogi L-PRES Project at the Ministry of Livestock Development in the state.

He thanked the National Project Coordinator, Dr Sanusi Abubakar, for his result-oriented leadership and continued support to Kogi State.

Barr. Ken Agim, Legal Adviser, L-PRES Project, Abuja, who delivered the vaccines, stated that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to boost the livestock sector.

According to him, the vaccines were procured by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development through L-PRES to combat transboundary and other livestock diseases nationwide.

He added that the vaccines were being distributed simultaneously to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a move expected to enhance livestock productivity, resilience and economic contribution.

“This follows a similar distribution exercise in 2024, which yielded positive results in boosting livestock productivity,” Agim said.

The development is seen as a major step toward controlling transboundary animal diseases and improving livestock productivity in Kogi State.