Kogi L-PRES Opens Bid For Construction Of Five Modern Slaughter Houses

The Kogi State Government has taken a major step to boost the livestock sector with the launch of a bid opening ceremony for the construction of five model slaughter houses across the state.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, 21st January 2026, at the Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (Kogi L-PRES) Project Office in Lokoja.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin, described the construction of the model slaughter houses as a critical intervention to improve meat hygiene, food safety, and economic opportunities for livestock farmers and key value chain actors in Kogi State.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock Development, Dr. Abdulsalam Hadi, Dr. Bolarin added:

“The construction of the Model Slaughter Houses is not merely an infrastructure project; it is a key initiative aimed at enhancing meat hygiene, ensuring food safety and security in Kogi State. It will also reduce environmental pollution and align our livestock sector with national and international best practices.”

He commended the Kogi State Coordination Office of the L-PRES Project and all stakeholders for their efforts in bringing the project to this stage and appreciated the interest shown by participating contractors.

In his welcome address, Mr. Abdulkabir Onuoroyoiza Otaru, State Project Coordinator (SPC), thanked the contractors for their willingness to work with the Kogi L-PRES Project to achieve the Project Development Objectives (PDO) in Kogi State.

Mr. Otaru revealed that the five model slaughter houses, which constitute the first phase of the project, will be implemented at: Idah, Idah LGA, Anyigba, Dekina LGA, Inoziomi, Adavi LGA, Okene, Okene LGA, Kabba, Kabba/Bunu LGA.

He further disclosed that the Kogi L-PRES Project has successfully conducted procurement and awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of nine livestock markets across the three senatorial districts. Meanwhile, infrastructure sub-projects under the Livestock Service Centre (LSC), Osara, are at the evaluation stage, with more projects planned in the 2026 Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWPB).

Mr. Otaru commended Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for his commitment to the L-PRES Project and the overall development of the livestock sector, assuring the government of the management team’s continued dedication to delivering on the governor’s mandates.

“We thank His Excellency for his support, including timely payment of state counterpart funding and creating an enabling environment for the implementation of the L-PRES Project. We pledge our commitment to advancing his vision for the development of the livestock value chains,” Otaru stated.

He also assured contractors that the procurement process will remain open, transparent, and competitive, with the most responsive bids being awarded contracts for the five slaughter houses.

Prof. Usman Omeiza, Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, Kogi branch, lauded the transparent bidding process and urged stakeholders to maintain accountability throughout the project’s execution.

Similarly, Mr. Hamza Aliyu, Chairperson of Kogi NGO Network (KONGONET) and an observer at the event, praised the L-PRES Project management for conducting a transparent bidding process and encouraged them to maintain this standard.