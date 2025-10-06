Kogi, Kwara Killings: Obi Describes Insecurity As Nat’l Emergency

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in Kogi and Kwara States, describing it as a “national emergency” that demands urgent action from the government.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday, said he was “deeply disturbed” by reports of another deadly attack in Kogi State’s Yagba West Local Government Area, where over 27 innocent Nigerians were killed by armed bandits.

He described the incident as “senseless,” adding that the images from the attack were heartbreaking.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire people of Kogi State,” Obi said.

READ ALSO:

He also drew attention to reports from neighbouring Kwara State, where nine out of the 16 local government areas, Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Kaiama, Oke-Ero, Patigi, and Irepodun m are reportedly under the siege of bandits who now demand food and drinks as ransom.

The former Anambra State governor said it was unacceptable that insecurity had become a daily occurrence in Nigeria, with citizens dying in numbers greater than in some war-torn countries.

“The security situation is now a national emergency. It is deeply troubling that insecurity has become a normal occurrence in our nation, where our citizens die daily more than in countries at war. This is not normal,” Obi stressed.

He lamented that Nigerians can no longer sleep peacefully in their homes, farmers are being driven away from their farmlands, and children are living in fear of attacks.

Obi emphasized that the most basic duty of any government is to protect lives and property, urging leaders to rise to the occasion and tackle the crisis decisively.

“May God grant eternal rest to the victims, comfort to their grieving families, and give wisdom and courage to our leaders to protect every Nigerian life,” he added.