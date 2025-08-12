Kogi, Kaduna, Benue Top As 1.9m Jostle For 30,000 Paramilitary Recruitment Jobs

Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) yesterday said a total of 1.91 million job seekers applied for various positions in the paramilitary agencies in the current exercise.

This was revealed in a data on the board’s recruitment website. Before the commencement of the online application, the board had revealed that no fewer than 30,000 applicants would be recruited into the agencies.

According to the statistics, the state with the highest applicants was Kogi: 116,243, followed by Kaduna and Benue with 114,599 and 110,644 respectively. “Kano 89,421; Niger: 79,567; Kwara: 78,467; Katsina: 76,917; Nasarawa: 76,677; Adamawa: 68,381; Oyo: 67,255; Plateau: 63,450; Osun: 62,399; Borno: 56,955; Ondo: 53,963, Akwa-Ibom: 52,531; Bauchi: 52,159, Imo: 48,301 “Taraba: 45,188; Gombe: 45,074, Jigawa: 44,468, Ogun: 42,070, Enugu: 41,291; Yobe: 38,169; Kebbi: 34,612, Edo: 33,581; Anambra: 32,933; Ekiti: 32,719, Cross River: 32,226, Abia: 31,716.