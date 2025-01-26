Kogi Journalists Laud Ododo’s Transformative Leadership On First Anniversary

Share

The Kogi Central Journalists Guild (KOCJG) has felicitated Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo on his first year in office, praising his exemplary leadership qualities and commitment to the welfare of Kogi citizens.

In a press statement signed by the Guild’s President, Malam Muhammad Tijjani Abdulsalam, and General Secretary, Mr Ozumi Abdul, the journalists commended Governor Ododo’s visionary leadership, which has ushered in a period of remarkable progress, growth, and revitalization across the state.

The statement expressed happiness that “Under Governor Ododo’s leadership, the state has witnessed significant strides in governance, with policies and actions reflecting the needs and aspirations of the people”

The Guild stressed that “Ododo’s focus on inclusivity has led to a radical shift in governance delivery, making grassroots development a cornerstone of his administration. Regular consultations and an open-door policy have made citizens feel involved and valued, creating a government truly of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

The journalists also applauded Governor Ododo’s handling of civil servants and pensioners, earning him the moniker “People’s Governor” due to his listening aura and prompt addressing of their welfare.

Gov. Ododo’s commitment to agricultural development has empowered farmers, boosted food production, and positioned Kogi State as a hub for food production and export.

In the area of security, Governor Ododo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to safety and security, responding swiftly to initial challenges and prioritizing security across the state.

“Through empowering local vigilantes and collaborating with conventional security agencies, Kogi State has become a no-go area for kidnappers and criminal elements, resulting in a marked reduction in crime.”

“Ododo’s relentless pursuit of progress has inspired confidence and hope among Kogites, who now envision a brighter future for themselves and their children.”

